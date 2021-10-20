PRIs from Ganderbal calls on Advisor Khan
Srinagar: A deputation of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of district Ganderbal led by vice chairperson, Bilal Ahmad called on Advisor Farooq Khan here today.
They discussed a variety of issues and complimented the administration for taking concrete steps to speed up the development, empowering PRIs and giving priority and fillip to sporting infrastructure and activities alike.
They put forth the demand of developing Shallabug local sports field, provision of various sports facilities and conducting of sports events there.
They also demanded the provision of transformers, LT Line, poles, posting of adequate staff in PHC Shallabug, ATM and Bank facilities in the area, development of various sports infrastructure in Ganderbal, establishment of new Fire & Emergency units etc.
Advisor Khan while interacting with PRIs reiterated the resolve of the government for providing special attention to Health Care,
Education, Youth Service & Sports and other priority sectors.
He said that special attention is being given for upliftment of weaker sections for which number of new initiatives have been taken.
He assured them that all the issues put forth will be taken up with seriousness and addressed in a time bound manner.