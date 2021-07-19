PRIs irked over pathetic condition of Khawas road

Rajouri: The representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from Kotranka sub division are irked over terrible condition of KotrankaKhawas road and Sunday called for immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor’s administration.

In a joint statement issued by the PRIs headed by social activist and Sarpanch, Kewal (Budhal), Muhammad Farooq Inqalabi, they expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of Kotranka to Khawas road in Rajouri district.

“The administration is silent on the dilapidated condition of the road, which has been completely ignored,” they said.

Expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the road, they said that the silence of the administration on the condition of the road was regrettable.