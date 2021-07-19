PRIs irked over pathetic condition of Khawas road

Rajouri: The representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions from Kotranka sub division are irked over terrible condition of KotrankaKhawas road and Sunday called for immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor’s administration.
In a joint statement issued by the PRIs headed by social activist and Sarpanch, Kewal (Budhal), Muhammad Farooq Inqalabi, they expressed grave concern over the deteriorating condition of Kotranka to Khawas road in Rajouri district.
“The administration is silent on the dilapidated condition of the road, which has been completely ignored,” they said.
Expressing concern over the dilapidated condition of the road, they said that the silence of the administration on the condition of the road was regrettable.
“The construction work on this road has been going on for many years but even today this road is not suitable for vehicular traffic,” they said.
They said that the people of Khawas risk their lives to travel on this road and crores of rupees had been spent on the road project but the condition of the road was pathetic due to which the people were facing severe difficulties.
Farooq said that the people of the area were worried about the delay in the completion of this road for which the then Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah had laid the foundation stone.
“Due to the dilapidated condition of the road, not only the people are facing difficulties in transportation but also all other development works are being hampered,” the PRIs said.
The PRIs demanded that the contractors be held accountable to the public and the road be completed soon.