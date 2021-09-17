PRIVATE CLASS 10TH, 12TH EXAMINATIONS| JKBOSE notifies date sheet for postponed subjects

“The exammination of General English of class 12th will be held on September 26,” the notice reads.

Meanwhile, Director Academics of BOSE, Farooq Ahmad Peer in a notification said that the result of the left-out candidates of class 10th and class 12th annual private and bi-annual 2021 of the summer zone Jammu division and candidates of Kashmir division, winter zone Jammu division and Ladakh would be evaluated on “extrapolation basis”.

The scheme would be applicable for all those candidates who had already submitted their permission-cum-admission forms and are appearing in these examinations.

“In case of class 10th, students have to necessarily pass any two subjects and the results will be declared on the basis of extrapolation of the best two subjects they appeared and passed,” Peer said.

He said that in case of class 12th, the students have to necessarily pass any three subjects and results would be declared on the basis of extrapolation of the best three subjects they appeared and passed.

“Furthermore, extrapolation will be worked out on the similar analogy in all other cases, as has been adopted previously by awarding proportionate marks,” he said.