Private coaching centres deny fee refund to students

Srinagar: The private coaching institutes in Kashmir Valley are denying fee refund to the students wishing to exit the institutes before the commencement of the online classes of these tuition centres.

The students are demanding a refund of their fees after the private coaching centres switched to online teaching following the government guidelines.

According to new government guidelines issued on January 9 this year, all schools, colleges, polytechnics, coaching centres and ITIs were directed to adopt online mode of offering education till further orders.