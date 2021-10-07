Private Schools Association Kupwara holds meeting

Kupwara: The first general body meeting of private Schools Association of Kupwara was today held in Kupwara.
According to a press note, the meeting was presided over by Er Malik Nazir Ahmad District president PSA Kupwara and Secretary PSAJK ) Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir) G N Shakir was chief guest on the occasion. President PSAJK G N Var addressed the meeting through video conferencing.
All the executive members of PSA Kupwara attended the meeting and more then 200 school chairperson participated in the meeting.
The dice was represented by Altaf Qureshi Ex vice president of PSA Kupwara. Many school chairpersons from different zones also spoke on the occasion. The other speakers include Farooq Ahmad Peer (vice president) Mir Javed (secretary PSA Kupwara) M A Baba (chief advisor) Shiekh Zahoor (secretary finance) Shiekh Parvaiz (Director Events and sports council) Khursheed Ahmad Malla (zonal president Langate) and A R Sofi Director Academic council.
Mustafa Bashir will head Grievance and Public Relations council while as B A Shah was nominated as District coordinator, Altaf Qureshi as Sr Executive Member, Muneer Mohudin as Sr Executive Member and Rayees Ahmad as Deputy coordinator (B A SHAH District coordinator PSA Kupwara).