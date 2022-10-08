Private schools running education department affairs: Sheema Farooqi

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party state spokesperson Sheema Farooqi has termed fee fixation committee of Jammu and Kashmir Government as a paper horse being run to woo people with false claims

She said that private schools are running the education department affairs in Jammu and Kashmir and pathetic condition of Government schools is the biggest reason of failure of education sector.

Sheema Farooqi said that education sector is one of the most important sector in the society and a strengthened sector is prerequisite for a better future but things are not good in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There was a huge hue and cry across Jammu and Kashmir regarding hike in fees of private schools by the concerned managements without any official nod and parents of students admitted in private institutions used to complain of fee rise without justification after which Jammu and Kashmir Government framed a feed fixation committee which was tasked to ensure that there is no unnecessary rise in fee," Sheema Farooqi said.