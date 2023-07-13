Probe launched into Bandipora youth’s mysterious death

Bandipora: Mystery surrounds the death of a 26-year-old Bandipora youth who was found dead under a bridge of a rivulet on Thursday in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Locals were horrified to see a dead body at Gamroo-Gundkaiser Bridge near a fast-flowing rivulet on Thursday morning. The boy was later identified as Junaid Baba, a resident of nearby Bagh locality.

The police rushed to the spot and took the body in their custody and shifted it to the District hospital for medico-legal formalities.

While some people speculated that the cause of the death was drowning, others raised doubts as the body had clothes on with visible marks of trauma and blood spots.

Doctors who conducted the postmortem of the youth also confirmed the trauma claims as they found "black spots on his face and torso."

Dr Aijaz Zargar, Medical Oficer, who conducted the postmortem, said that "the claim that he died due to drowning has been ruled out and the death seems suspicious."

He said that the final report will be provided after histopathology and forensic lab results come in, as samples have been sent for analysis. The local Police, meanwhile, refused to reveal the preliminary cause of his death as they told Greater Kashmir that an investigation into the case is ongoing.

His acquaintances described him as a kind-hearted and humble person who had an athletic built body. "He was a regular gym goer too and would practice there," one of his friends who knew him told Greater Kashmir.