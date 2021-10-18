Prof Farooq Shah assumes charge as in charge VC CUK

Ganderbal: Dean School of Management Studies and Director Research and Development, Farooq Ahmad Shah Monday took charge as incharge Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

A statement of CUK issued here said that Prof Shah took over after Prof Mehrajuddin Mir demitted office following completion of his term as the Vice Chancellor.

It said that previously Prof Farooq Shah has held numerous academic and administrative positions including Dean Students Welfare, Director DIQA, Chief Proctor, and Chief Warden in the CUK.

The statement said that he has a long-standing experience of more than three decades in teaching and research.

It said that Prof Shah has written extensively on accounting, finance, and organisational behaviour and authored eight books and around 50 research papers published in the journals of national and international repute.