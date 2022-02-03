Prof Lone is new DAA Cluster University Srinagar

Srinagar: Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Lone has been deputed to Cluster University Srinagar as Dean Academic Affairs with deputation sanction accorded for a period of two years.
The order to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary, Hr. Edu. Deptt., Rohit Kansal.
Dr Mushtaq comes with a vast teaching and administrative experience spanning over 30 years. He has served in the capacity of Principal for around 10 years. Dr Mushtaq has Ph. D in Chemistry with specialization in the area of oscillatory chemical reactions, an official statement said.