Prof Naseer Iqbal wins INSA award

Srinagar: Senior Physics Professor of Kashmir , Prof Naseer Iqbal has won this year’s Indian National Science Academy (INSA) teacher award, one of the top recognitions for science teachers and academics in the country, a statement said.

Prof. Iqbal, who is a Professor of Physics in the University of Kashmir and currently on deputation to Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST)as Registrar, has been chosen for the award in recognition of his contributions in motivating students coming from remote areas of J&K in joining the research programmes. The award carries a scroll, citation, cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and a book grant of Rs. 20,000.