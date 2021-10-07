Prof Shahid makes presentation in BRICS Science Popularization Forum
Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Professor and Dean School of Media Studies, Prof Shahid Rasool made a presentation in BRICS Science Popularization Forum held in Moscow, Russia in blended mode.
Prof Shahid, who was among the selected speakers at the Forum, nominated by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, made an online presentation on the topic “Science Communication in the age of acceleration,” a statement said.
During the lecture, attended by over 100 people from various BRICS countries, Prof Shahid stressed on using new media platforms like OTT and Social Media for science popularization. With the latest data, he made a strong case that the TV as a medium has lost its mass appeal and is on the verge of being declared dead. However, the video content is in great demand on the internet. Talking about “digital natives” and “digital migrants”, he explained with graphics and pictures how people are spending most of their time with smart phones. He suggested introducing digital filmmaking as a subject at School and College level to help students create and deliver video content for creation of scientific temper.