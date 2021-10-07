Prof Shahid makes presentation in BRICS Science Popularization Forum

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Professor and Dean School of Media Studies, Prof Shahid Rasool made a presentation in BRICS Science Popularization Forum held in Moscow, Russia in blended mode.

Prof Shahid, who was among the selected speakers at the Forum, nominated by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, made an online presentation on the topic “Science Communication in the age of acceleration,” a statement said.