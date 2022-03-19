Prof Talat for revival of KU's Observatory Centre in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has called for revival of the varsity's historical Gulmarg Observatory Centre for academic, scientific and tourism purposes.

According to a press note, during his day-long visit to Gulmarg a day earlier, where he inspected the infrastructure, equipment and other facilities at the Gulmarg Observatory, Prof Talat said the facility must be appropriately utilised after its necessary revival and up-gradation to facilitate teachers, researchers and students from educational institutions in J&K and other parts of the country to visit the Observatory and make use of its high-end telescope and other equipment.