Prof U Kaul bereaved

Srinagar: B L Dhar, the maternal uncle of Prof U Kaul passed away on Tuesday. He was 93.

Prof U Kaul said, “With deep sorrow and regret I inform all my friends and acquaintances about the passing away of our beloved uncle B L Dhar on 24 August at 7:50 pm with me at his bedside. I have had very fond memories of him as a walking encyclopedia, a very courageous man who achieved a lot during his lifetime. His passion for reading history, economics and political literature was unparalleled. I have had the fortune of serving him like his son all these years. He is credited with working under the shadow of L C Jain. May God grant his soul eternal peace. Ameen!” In this regard, a condolence meet would be held at Gauri Heart Centre, Lalnagar Chanapora on 27 August 2021 (Friday) from 10 am to 12 noon. Prof U Kaul will also be present in the condolence meet.