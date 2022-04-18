Programme on ‘Anna Yojana’ organised

Among others Tehsil Supply Officers and officials of the department along with respectable dignitaries of Mohalla Committees of Rambagh, Chanapora and other adjoining areas attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director South said the reason for celebration of this event was to highlight the positive impact of Pradhan Mantra Gareeb Kaylan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) during the pandemic and the achievements of the department.

He said the PMGKAY was kick started in March 2020 by the Prime Minister of India amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He pointed out the scheme has been extended by the Govt for further six months to benefit distressed sections of the society.