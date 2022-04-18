Programme on ‘Anna Yojana’ organised

Srinagar: The Department of FCS&CA Srinagar today organized a daylong program to celebrate “Anna Yojana” under the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The program was presided over by the Assistant Director Srinagar Mushtaq Ahmad Wani while as Assistant Director Srinagar North Mohd Younis Ganie was the guest of honour.
Among others Tehsil Supply Officers and officials of the department along with respectable dignitaries of Mohalla Committees of Rambagh, Chanapora and other adjoining areas attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director South said the reason for celebration of this event was to highlight the positive impact of Pradhan Mantra Gareeb Kaylan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) during the pandemic and the achievements of the department.
He said the PMGKAY was kick started in March 2020 by the Prime Minister of India amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He pointed out the scheme has been extended by the Govt for further six months to benefit distressed sections of the society.
He further said that the department has moved to online (automated) mode of ration distribution through Aadhar enabled, biometric based Point of Sale (POS) devices, as it simplifies the delivery process brings good governance, transparency and efficiency and also enables the rationees to get their ration entitlement in a convenient and hassle -free manner.
On this occasion the Assistant Director Srinagar North elaborated and gave extensive presentation of various schemes wherein 5 kg food grains per person per month over and above the regular monthly food grains is being provided to AAY & PHH beneficiaries in Srinagar district.