Programme on drug abuse awareness held in Anantnag

Anantnag: An awareness programme on drug abuse and its prevention was held at SRJ Higher Secondary School Anantnag to generate awareness among the parents of the younger generation who are the future responsible citizens of the society.

The awareness programme was conducted by Social Welfare Department Anantnag under the initiative of District Administration Anantnag to reach out to the parents of the students enrolled in different schools of the district.

During the awareness programme, experts and resource persons spoke about the harmful effects of Substance Abuse among youth. They also discussed measures required to curb the burning societal issue. The participants, particularly the parents, were also sensitized about the means to prevent the spread of drugs in the district to save the precious lives and families from destruction.