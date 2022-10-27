Programme on economic role of cooperatives organised in Uri

Srinagar: Department of Cooperatives district Baramulla on Tuesday held a day long training cum awareness program at Garkote village of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The one-day training cum awareness program titled ‘Role of Cooperatives in Socio-Economic Development was the part of Jan Abhiyan (B2V4).

The awareness was imparted to the general public regarding various schemes offered by the department related to the registration of cooperative societies, cooperatives, FPOs in the field of dairy, poultry, health, horticulture, sheep etc and PACCS.

Assistant Registrar Headquarter Cooperative Societies Baramulla Ghulam Hassan Lone, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Block Uri Ishaan Aziz and supervisor Cooperative Societies Block Uri Raja Azam and other officials of the department including PRIs were present during the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Assistant Registrar Headquarter Cooperative Societies Baramulla Ghulam Hassan Lone said, “The youth and the cooperative members were told to opt cooperative as a means for their livelihood and cooperatives in general. It will reduce unemployment as there is ample scope to earn livelihood.”

Certificates of Participation were also distributed among the participants at the end of the program.