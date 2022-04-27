Programme on PM scholarship scheme held at Amar Singh College

The workshop was organized under the aegis of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) New Delhi in collaboration with J&K Department of Higher Education. The workshop was held under the guidance of Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.

In his address, Prof Bashir welcomed the guests and resource persons from AICTE, New Delhi and delved into the brief introduction about the theme and objectives of the programme.

He presented the essence of the scheme, its history and its evolution. He also expressed his satisfaction over the conduct of the programme and appreciated the efforts of the organizers.