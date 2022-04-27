Programme on PM scholarship scheme held at Amar Singh College

Srinagar: A one-day orientation programme on Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) 2022-2023 was organised for the Nodal officers of facilitation centres of Government Degree Colleges, Govt Polytechnic Colleges and Govt. Higher Secondary schools of Kashmir division at Amar Singh College, Srinagar today .
The workshop was organized under the aegis of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) New Delhi in collaboration with J&K Department of Higher Education. The workshop was held under the guidance of Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather.
In his address, Prof Bashir welcomed the guests and resource persons from AICTE, New Delhi and delved into the brief introduction about the theme and objectives of the programme.
He presented the essence of the scheme, its history and its evolution. He also expressed his satisfaction over the conduct of the programme and appreciated the efforts of the organizers.
The programme was attended by the Secretary Sports, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Tariq Ashai, Consultant AICTE PMSSS, Prof Ajeet Angral and Assistant Director AICTE Rakesh Kumar Ganju and around 150 Nodal Officers of PMSSS facilitation centres across the kashmir division besides the faculty members of the college.
Appreciating the efforts of AICTE of continuing the process of reforming the PMSSS, Prof. Tariq Ashai in his motivating speech impressed upon the Nodal Officers to make their Facilitation cum Document Verification Centres student -friendly and take advantage of the technological advancements so that our students are employable and get the much required industry exposure.