Programme organised in Kulgam to acquaint students with police functioning

Kulgam: On the directions of SSP Kulgam, Police under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” organised an awareness programme for the students at DPL Kulgam.

The programme was chaired by DySP DAR Kulgam Rajinder Singh, besides other senior officers were also present on the occasion. The programme was actively participated by students of Ayesha Ali Academy, Kanipora Kulgam.

To acquaint participants with the functioning of the police and the services they provide, the programme took students on an insightful journey. The programme garnered a vibrant atmosphere of learning. Participating students appreciated the role of Police department and requested to organise such kind of awareness programmes in future to bridge the gap between police and public.