Progress of cases for change of land use reviewed

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also Collector/Chairman District Level Committee today, chaired a meeting of officers of various departments to review the progress made in cases for change of land use.

At the outset, DC enquired about the status of NOCs being issued in favour of the applicants and applications received till date besides their reporting and follow up status by the concerned departments.

During the meeting, five cases/applications were put before the Committee, in which 04 cases were approved by the committee. The DC directed concerned members to ensure timely issuance of NOCs to the applicants after proper verification of documents and rules under land conversion.

The meeting was attended by ADC Viqar Ahmed Giri; ACR Mir Imtiyaz Ul Aziz; CEO ADA, DFO, Executive Engineers from PHE, PDD, R&B, PMGSY, Irrigation and Flood Control, CAO, CHO, Tehsildar Kulgam/Yaripora/DH Pora, EO, MC Kulgam and other officials.