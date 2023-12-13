Progress of HADP reviewed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Dec 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today chaired a meeting here to review the achievements made under the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) in the district.

At the outset, the DC took a thorough examination of the physical and financial progress achieved by the agriculture department and allied sectors under the HADP.

Each department presented a comprehensive overview of their achievements, detailing aspects such as plan implementation, beneficiary approvals, banking connections, convergence of activities, and processing of applications through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.

Highlighting the pivotal role of HADP in establishing a robust and profitable agricultural ecosystem, the DC underscored its significance in supporting local farmers. He emphasized the need for effective implementation of the plan to ensure maximum benefits for the farming communities.

The DC directed departmental officers to streamline HADP implementation, focusing on maximizing the advantages for farmers.