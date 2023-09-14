Progress of JJM reviewed in Kupwara

Kupwara: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan on Thursday convened a meeting of engineers of JJM and other line departments at DC office complex here to review the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district.

While taking a detailed review of all the works, DDC stressed on gearing up all resources to speed up the progress on execution of all the works and their timely completion.

The DDC directed the concerned to get the Har Ghar Jal certification of 10 panchayats each from Tangdhar, Kupwara and Handwara subdivisions on priority.

She also directed concerned engineers to safeguard the assets of other departments while executing the JJM schemes and strictly ensure the restoration of assets, particularly road patches within the shortest possible time.