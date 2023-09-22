Progress of transit accommodations for KP employees reviewed in Kulgam

Ganderbal: The Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad Rather today visited Chowgam and Mirhama areas of the district to take stock of pace and progress recorded on construction of transit accommodations for KP- Employees.

At Chowgam the concerned informed the ADDC that a total Number of 12 blocks comprising 192 flats will be constructed with a project cost of 22.89 crore & out of these 12 blocks, 08 blocks are under construction presently.

At Mirhama the concerned officers of the executing agency informed the ADDC about the progress of work on Transit accommodation and added that work on 08 blocks is in progress and substructure of these blocks have been completed and the total project cost is 22.95 crore.