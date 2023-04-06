Progress of works under Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish, and Mission Director, JJM Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo on Thursday jointly presided over a meeting of officers to take an appraisal of the progress of the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.
The meeting was convened at Dak Bungalow where a comprehensive review of the said scheme was taken.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner in her opening remarks asserted that the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme is being monitored by District Administration Baramulla on daily basis and every effort is being taken to ensure that 100% saturation is made for a total of 423 works undertaken under JJM Scheme.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner and Mission Director reviewed in detail the physical and financial progress of the works being executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
On the occasion, it was informed that the total households in the district stand at 1.45 lacs to be covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission for which 159 works are already in execution mode thereby increasing the progress of works to 38 percent.
It was also given out that 99587 households have been provided with potable water connection in the district to date against the set target of 145675.
While discussing the measures for water quality monitoring and surveillance system, the meeting was informed that Baramulla district is provided with 8 testing labs under which 22987 water tests were conducted for quality water through Field Testing Kits to date.
Reviewing other measures for quality water, the officers of concerned departments briefed that 1492 women across the district have been trained with FTKs for conducting water samples to ensure portable and quality water.
The meeting also reviewed the testing of water in schools/ AWCs for chemical and bacteriological contamination under Swatch Jal be Surakisha campaign. In this regard, it was informed that 88% percent of Schools and AW Centres were tested so far.