Progress of works under Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed in Baramulla

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish, and Mission Director, JJM Kashmir, Dr. G.N. Itoo on Thursday jointly presided over a meeting of officers to take an appraisal of the progress of the effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme.

The meeting was convened at Dak Bungalow where a comprehensive review of the said scheme was taken.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner in her opening remarks asserted that the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme is being monitored by District Administration Baramulla on daily basis and every effort is being taken to ensure that 100% saturation is made for a total of 423 works undertaken under JJM Scheme.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner and Mission Director reviewed in detail the physical and financial progress of the works being executed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.