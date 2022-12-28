Progress of ‘Wular Walkway’ reviewed

Bandipora: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Waseem Raja today took a review of the Wular Walkway, non motorable road around Wular Lake in a meeting with officers of different departments.

The locals of the Wular adjacent areas appraised the chair about the local issues with regard to the construction of the walkway.

While commenting on the benefits of the walkway, the ADC reiterated the commitment of the District Administration towards early completion of the walkway which is a prestigious project of the Government and will be beneficial for the locals.

He said the construction of the walkway shall not only attract tourists towards these areas but also provide various employment opportunities to the local youth.During the meeting, it was decided that field visits with concerned officers shall be made in the coming days to assess the progress of the walkway.