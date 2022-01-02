Prominent industrialist Iqbal Buch passes away

Srinagar: Prominent industrialist Iqbal Buch passed away after brief illness here today.
People from different walks of life participated in his Nimaz-e-Jinazah and condoled his demise.
Meanwhile, the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) expressed condolence to the bereaved family.
A statement of FCIK said that Buch remained Secretary General of FCIK and was presently its Executive Council member.
“FCIK members after hearing about the demise of Buch rushed to his house at Hyderpora to offer Nimaz-e-Jinazah. They also attended his burial at his ancestral graveyard at Nowhatta,” the statement said.
It said that FCIK held a condolence meeting under President Shahid Kamili in memory of Buch.
The statement said that during the meeting tributes were paid to Buch and condolences were extended to his family, relatives, and friends.
“Buch was a renowned industrialist and a man of honesty and integrity,” the statement said.