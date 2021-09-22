Promotion of private class 11th students to be based on class 10th exam performance

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided to promote the class 11th private students to the next class on the basis of their performance in their previous class 10th examination.
The decision has been taken by JKBOSE due to paucity of time to hold all regular annual and bi-annaul private exams in Kashmir division.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita said the bi-annaul and annual private exam of class 11th students was scheduled from September 23. Pandita said it was not possible to hold the exams due to “paucity of time”.
“We cannot conduct the exam due to paucity of time. We have to conduct annual regular exams of class 10th ,11th and 12th students as well,” Pandita said. A notice in this regard has also been issued by Director Academics JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer.
The notice states that all those candidates appearing in the Class 11th Annual private and Bi-Annual 2020-21 examination, Kashmir Division, scheduled from September 23 this 2021 shall be promoted to the next higher class (Class 12th ) on the analogy of previous year’s result declared during Covid-19.
“The decision has been taken due to paucity of time left for conducting forthcoming Annual regular examinations in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division,” Peer said.
As per the notice, the candidates promoted shall be allowed to appear in the forthcoming class 12th annual regular examination 2021 in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu division.
“The candidates will be allowed to appear in the exams, subject to the condition that they are provisionally admitted in schools and have a minimum of 66 online or offline attendance during the current academic session 2020-21,” Peer said.
The attendance of the students has to be certified by the concerned heads of schools.
“The candidates who have applied for subject change or additional subject and other categories shall also be declared as pass in Class 11th in the respective subjects as one time exception,” the notice reads.
The students will be however promoted provided they have qualified the main examinations in all compulsory subjects.
“The promotion of the candidates shall be subject to the condition that, if for any reason at any stage of time in future, it is found that the candidat was not eligible for appearing in 2020-21 session, the JKBOSE shall reserve the right to cancel the promotion of the student without any prior notice,” the notice reads.
Meanwhile, the Chairperson JKBOSE said the annual regular examinations of class 10th, 11th and 12th are scheduled in November month.