Promotion of private class 11th students to be based on class 10th exam performance

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has decided to promote the class 11th private students to the next class on the basis of their performance in their previous class 10th examination.

The decision has been taken by JKBOSE due to paucity of time to hold all regular annual and bi-annaul private exams in Kashmir division.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita said the bi-annaul and annual private exam of class 11th students was scheduled from September 23. Pandita said it was not possible to hold the exams due to “paucity of time”.

“We cannot conduct the exam due to paucity of time. We have to conduct annual regular exams of class 10th ,11th and 12th students as well,” Pandita said. A notice in this regard has also been issued by Director Academics JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer.

The notice states that all those candidates appearing in the Class 11th Annual private and Bi-Annual 2020-21 examination, Kashmir Division, scheduled from September 23 this 2021 shall be promoted to the next higher class (Class 12th ) on the analogy of previous year’s result declared during Covid-19.