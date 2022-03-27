Property attachment | Honest, innocent citizens do not have to worry: IGP Kashmir

“Honest and innocent citizens don’t have to worry a bit about the implementation of law regarding action against house owners in whose house terrorists come to hide at gun point. Law already provides protection to such persons and police will go by law,” he said on Sunday evening.

“Police is also aware that agents of terrorists and separatist leaders from time to time cleverly push terrorists into innocent citizens’ houses to damage them. @JmuKmrPolice has the skill and knowledge to segregate the chaff from grains. But law will not spare the rest,” IGP added.