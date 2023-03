Kupwara: Authorities Friday attached the immovable property of a terror associate in Langate area of Handwara.

An official said that the land falling under Khasra No 388 owned by Muhammad Abdullah Mir, son of Khazir Muhammad Mir of Yaroo, Langate had been attached.

He said that the property was attached in a case under FIR No 327/2018 under Section 307 of RPC and 7/27 Act of Police Station Handwara