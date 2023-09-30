PROTECTING GREEN GOLD | Working on paltry salaries, valiant forest casual labourers protect green gold

Pulwama: On September 19, in the pitch darkness, Muhammad Zaman was patrolling in a dense forest in Forest Division Shopian when a knot of hardcore smugglers transporting illicit timber on horses attacked him with sticks, inflicting a deep gash in his head.

However, Zaman did not give up and with the help of his other colleagues confiscated the timber.

They also apprehended the smugglers and handed them over to the Police.

Zaman was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility where his wound was closed with six stitches.

Zaman has had multiple brushes with death since he joined the department in 2010.

He survived similar attacks in 2016 and 2020.

The timber smugglers on one occasion broke his legs and inflicted injuries on his face and head on another instance.