Protest against power cuts

Baramulla: The residents of Hyder Mohalla Khawjabagh Baramulla staged protest against the non availability of electricity in their area. The protesters also stopped the laying of cables for the installation of smart meters in the area.
While protesting against the department of power development department, the protesters said that the entire area here is facing frequent power cuts with the result they are confronting enormous hardships in the month of Ramadhan.
“Be it fast breaking time or pre-drawn meal (Suhoor), the electricity remains off. With the result local residents here are forced to use candles. The issue need to be addressed on priority basis so that people are no more subjected to hardships,” said one of the protesting woman.
The protesters mainly woman also demanded immediate rollback of smart metre installation in the area. They said most of the residents here are living below abject poverty and for them paying electricity bills as per smart metre reading is extremely difficult.
“Most of the residents here are labourer” said Shahzada, a protesting woman. “There should be classification of people in the society. Let those whose income is of considerable size pay as per the smart metre , however, for poor people of the society, the criteria should be different,” added Shahzada.
Meanwhile, the reports of unscheduled power cuts are reported from most parts of the Baramulla district. The residents of Baramulla town as well as adjoining villages while lashing at the authorities said that frequent power cuts in the month of Ramadan has become norm.
The residents of Rafiabad said that repeated power cuts has badly affected their daily routine. They said they are witnessing massive power cuts in the summer season first time. “The Pepsi power cuts used to prevail in winter season. However, it is first tome that they are witnessing such a bad power scenario in summer,” said Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Achabal Rafiabad.
The residents of Wagoora, Kreeri, Tangmarg and Uri have also urged the state administration to ensure hassle free power supply especially in the month of Ramadan.