PROTEST AT SDH DARHAL | MO report establishes ambulance absence during patient’s referral

Rajouri: In the wake of a protest held on Wednesday at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Darhal after the death of a patient, a doctor who was on duty confirmed that no ambulance was present in the hospital at the time of referral of the patient.
People of Darhal held a protest on Wednesday after the death of a patient Ikram-ul-Haq, son of Muhammad Rashid of ThanamangDarhal.
Locals said that the patient suffered some complications on Wednesday and was taken to SDH Darhal from where he was referred to GMC Rajouri but the absence of an ambulance delayed the referral and the patient was shifted in a private car to GMC Rajouri where he died.
The protest was held at SDH Darhal for hours and was called off late Wednesday evening after the NaibTehsildarDarhal and SHO Darhal pacified the protestors.
On Thursday, the Medical Officer on duty shared an incident report authenticating that no ambulance was available in the hospital at the time of referral of the patient.
“One ambulance was sent to GMC Rajouri along with RT-PCR samples while one ambulance was sent to the venue of Block Diwas event of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri with no other ambulance present in the hospital for referral of the patient,” DrMahvishJabeen mentioned in her report.
She said that necessary medical aid and first aid services were given to the patient soon after he was brought to SDH Darhal.
During the protest held at SDH Darhal on Wednesday, people demanded immediate filling of all the posts of doctors in Darhal SDH and providing the required number of ambulances besides calling for an inquiry into the entire incident.