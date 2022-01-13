PROTEST AT SDH DARHAL | MO report establishes ambulance absence during patient’s referral

Locals said that the patient suffered some complications on Wednesday and was taken to SDH Darhal from where he was referred to GMC Rajouri but the absence of an ambulance delayed the referral and the patient was shifted in a private car to GMC Rajouri where he died.

The protest was held at SDH Darhal for hours and was called off late Wednesday evening after the NaibTehsildarDarhal and SHO Darhal pacified the protestors.

On Thursday, the Medical Officer on duty shared an incident report authenticating that no ambulance was available in the hospital at the time of referral of the patient.