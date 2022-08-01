Protest held against school teacher for corporal punishment

Rajouri: Students and their parents staged a protest demonstration outside Government High School Manyal in Thanamandi accusing a teacher Liyaqit Ali of resorting to corporal punishment.
The protesters said that teacher is resorting to corporal punishment and harasses the students and is violating the norms. They demanded action against the teacher and his transfer from the school.
Tehsildar Thanamandi Sayeed Sahil and Station House Officer Thanamandi Mohammad Shoket Chowdhary reached at the spot and pacified the protesters assuring that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and action will be taken against the teacher if allegations are found true.
Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate Thanamandi has relieved the teacher from his duties and asked him to report with the Chief Education Office Rajouri. The Chief Education Office has also been asked to get the matter thoroughly probed.