Protest held in Kupwara over delay in payment of pension to elderly people

Kupwara: District Development Council Member (DDC) Kalaroose Choudhary Mustafa Rahie and Block Development Council Chairman (BDC) Trehgam Mohammad Abdullah Mir Saturday staged a sit-in protest in Kupwara against authorities for failing to provide monthly pension to old age persons.

They said that hundreds of people in Kupwara including old age persons, persons with disabilities, widows, and divorcees were not getting a monthly pension of Rs 1000 for the last several months thus making their life miserable.

“The beneficiaries were asked to apply afresh on the SUGAM portal to avail of pension, following which they completed all the necessary formalities. But we are still deprived of pension,” DDC Member Kalaroose Mustafa Rahie told Greater Kashmir.

He said that people were forced to rush from one government office to another to get requisite documents such as Domicile Certificate, Age Certificate, Aadhaar, and Disability Certificate to register them on the SUGAM portal to avail of the social welfare pension scheme but after the passage of several months they didn't get the pension.