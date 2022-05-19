Protestors in Rajouri block highway

Rajouri: A massive protest rocked Bakhar village of Rajour on Wednesday against the killing of local man Ranjit Singh in a grenade attack in Baramulla on Tuesday.

The protestors blocked Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway for hours and staged a dharna.

On Wednesday morning, family members of deceased and villagers from the area assembled on Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway and blocked it for vehicular traffic.