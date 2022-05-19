Protestors in Rajouri block highway

Rajouri: A massive protest rocked Bakhar village of Rajour on Wednesday against the killing of local man Ranjit Singh in a grenade attack in Baramulla on Tuesday.
The protestors blocked Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway for hours and staged a dharna.
On Wednesday morning, family members of deceased and villagers from the area assembled on Jammu- Rajouri- Poonch national highway and blocked it for vehicular traffic.
Protesters raised anti Pakistan slogans and against militant outfits for targetting innocent civilians who work as labourers for livelihood.
The protesters further said that Government should provide adequate financial aid and ex-gratia and job to the family of slain person.
Initially, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sunderbani, Vinod Behnal, Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera Tusif Rishu, Station House Officer Dharamsal Neeraj Choudhary reached t the spot and tried to pacify the protestors.
However, the protesters refused to lift their dharna demanding a proper assurance into the matter and relief on the spot.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal and Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Aslam reached the spot. Both the officers had a detail discussion with the protesters and listened to their demands patiently.
They informed the protesters that an immediate financial aid of Rs one lakh will be paid to the family to bear the expenses of last rites.
The family was further assured of Rs four lakh compensation in a day or two besides processing file for employment to one member of family and some more ex-gratia if possible under norms.
Police department further informed that one member of family could be absorbed as Special Police Officer (SPO) in case of fulfillment of criteria.
On their assurance, protest was ended and the vehicular traffic movement was resumed on highway after three hours.