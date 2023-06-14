Protests continue in Sopore over water crises

Sopore: Protests over water crises continued on the third day in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said that residents of various localities of Sopore including Batpora, Sangrampora, Khwaja Gilgit, Khushal Matoo and Shah Abad held a protest demonstration against Jal Shakti department at Shah Dargah Chowk here in Sopore for failing to provide regular tap water to their localities.

The protestors said that they are without drinking water for the last two weeks and the concerned department is least bothered about their miseries.

"There is no drinking water in our area and we are being forced to fetch contaminated water from river Jhelum and other nearby streams which are totally unhygienic and health hazardous for us", said one of the protestors from Sangrampora.