Protests continue in Sopore over water crises

Sopore: Protests over water crises continued on the third day in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Reports said that residents of various localities of Sopore including Batpora, Sangrampora, Khwaja Gilgit, Khushal Matoo and Shah Abad held a protest demonstration against Jal Shakti department at Shah Dargah Chowk here in Sopore for failing to provide regular tap water to their localities.
The protestors said that they are without drinking water for the last two weeks and the concerned department is least bothered about their miseries.
"There is no drinking water in our area and we are being forced to fetch contaminated water from river Jhelum and other nearby streams which are totally unhygienic and health hazardous for us", said one of the protestors from Sangrampora.
He said that they brought the issue to the notice of the officers concerned several times, but to avail.
Similarly, scores of residents of Jamia Qadeem, Hatishah, and Ningli areas of Sopore expressed their anguish against the administration and Jalshakti department over irregular supply of drinking water to their localities.
Residents said that the unscheduled power cuts affected the water supply also, thus leaving them at the lurch.
They urged the higher-ups to look into the matter at an earliest so that locals could have a sigh of relief in this hot summer season.
Earlier other localities of this north Kashmir town and residents of its adjoining areas had marked their protests against unscheduled power cuts and irregular tap water supply to their localities.
Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department Zahoor Ahmad said that the people are using boosters and overusing water for their kitchen gardens, thereby making some tale-end residents suffer.
"We will look into the matter, we don't want anyone to suffer more," he added.