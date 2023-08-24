Protests held against drinking water scarcity

Baramulla: Many protests were witnessed against the scarcity of drinking water at various places across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.
In Kalantara-Kreeri, scores of locals including women staged a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for its failure to provide sufficient drinking water to the area.
The protesters blocked the Kalantara-Kreeri road for around an hour and lifted the blockade only after the authorities assured them of resolving the issue on priority.
The aggrieved residents said that there was a scarcity of drinking water in the area for the last two months and the issue had worsened during the last 10 days.
“We are without drinking water for the last two months," said Ghulam Rasool, a protester. "Earlier the supply was sufficient but for the past 10 days, the scarcity of water has increased manifold, causing severe inconvenience to the locals here."
The locals said that despite the largest filtration plant being located at Salam Deedar, half a km from Kalantra, the issue of drinking water scarcity continues in the area.
Meanwhile residents of Khanpeth Singhpora area of Pattan also held a protest demonstration over inadequate water supply.
Demonstrators, mostly women, after assembling in the area, staged strong protests against the water scarcity for the last few weeks.
The protesters said that they registered their protest at the local Jal Shakti Department office many times but the authorities did not address the issue.
"At a time when we are witnessing an abrupt rise in temperature, we are being deprived of drinking water. The authorities need to take measures and provide some relief to the locals," said a protestor.
Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Jal Shakti Department Pattan, Mudasir Ahmad, along with Naib Tehsildar Singhpora, arrived at the scene to address the concerns of the locals.
The officials assured the protesting residents that their grievances would be addressed soon.
AEE Jal Shakti department Pattan said that a section of the locals were using power boosters which disrupted the drinking water supply to neighbouring areas.
He said that the department would take stern action against those responsible for using power boosters.