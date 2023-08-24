Protests held against drinking water scarcity

Baramulla: Many protests were witnessed against the scarcity of drinking water at various places across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

In Kalantara-Kreeri, scores of locals including women staged a protest against the Jal Shakti Department for its failure to provide sufficient drinking water to the area.

The protesters blocked the Kalantara-Kreeri road for around an hour and lifted the blockade only after the authorities assured them of resolving the issue on priority.

The aggrieved residents said that there was a scarcity of drinking water in the area for the last two months and the issue had worsened during the last 10 days.

“We are without drinking water for the last two months," said Ghulam Rasool, a protester. "Earlier the supply was sufficient but for the past 10 days, the scarcity of water has increased manifold, causing severe inconvenience to the locals here."