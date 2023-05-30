Protests in south Kashmir, Ganderbal against civilian killing

Shopian/Ganderbal: To denounce the killing of a civilian in Anantnag, people from different walks of life held protests and took out candle light marches in south Kashmir and Ganderbal on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, terrorists shot dead Deepu, an Udhampur based worker near Janglaat Mandi in Anantnag district.

Civil society members, trade bodies, transporters and political activists on Monday held protests and took out candle light marches in Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam districts to deplore the killing of Deepu.

In Shopian, scores of people, carrying placards staged a protest near historic Goal chowk.

The protested were demanding an end to the killings of innocent civilians. Magray Mansoor, a civil society activist told Greater Kashmir that Kashmir is an abode of Rishis and Munis and there is no space for such killings. " Killing an innocent is like killing entire humanity", Magray said.

In Pulwama, people from different walks of life took out a candle march against the killing. The protesters marched through various streets of town and chanted slogans against the killing of unarmed civilians. The protest was led by Mudasir Dar, a social activist. He said that they gathered to express their outrage against the innocent killing. Dar said that such bestial attacks on civilians are unpalatable to people and needed to be condemned in no uncertain terms.