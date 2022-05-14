Protests taken out over power disruption in Mendhar village

Mendhar: Villagers of Ari Mardaan Shah panchayat of Mendhar sub division staged a protest demonstration against Power Distribution Corporation Limited for the ongoing power crisis from the past one week.
Protesters assembled on the main road of the village and blocked it for traffic raising slogans against the department.
The villagers said that there has been a power crisis in the village from last one week with the department having failed to restore the supply thereby affecting normal life badly.
They said that all the concerned officials of the department have been approached for restoration of electricity, but all in vain.
They warned to hold another protest by blocking the main road in Ari if electricity is not restored within 24 hours.