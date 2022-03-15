Provisional admission of few ineligible PG aspirants cancelled 3 months ago: KU
Srinagar: The provisional admission of a few ineligible PG aspirants had been cancelled three months ago and the concerned students were informed about the decision well in time, the University of Kashmir (KU) said Tuesday.
A KU spokesman in a statement issued here said that the notification for PG admission 2021 was floated by the UGC guidelines which mandated that the applicants should have the requisite 24 credits at the UG level in core and generic electives for their eligibility for the PG admissions.
He said that the admission notice to make provisional admissions in line with the newly-introduced credit system was accordingly issued by the Directorate of Admissions which, among other eligibility provisions, appropriately mentioned that the aspirants should have 24 requisite credits in the specific subject at the UG level as eligibility for the PG admission.
The spokesman said that since all admissions made were purely provisional and subject to necessary verification of documents and information submitted by the aspirants, it came to the notice of the KU administration during this verification process that around 14 candidates had fewer credits than the mandatory 24 credits, as found deficient at the time of verification of transcripts and had therefore misled the university with false information.
He said that these students were immediately intimated that their admission stands cancelled due to basic eligibility issues.
The spokesman said that given some recent news reports suggesting that the number of such admissions was high, the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat convened a meeting of the Admission Advisory Committee on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad.
He said that the meeting unanimously reiterated that admission of ineligible aspirants had already been cancelled three months ago, while the members desired that a notice be sent to all HODs to cross-check the claims made in news reports about the number of such admissions being high.
The spokesman said that the notice was issued on Monday in the same spirit wherein HODs were requested to furnish credit details of all PG aspirants.
He said that the university had a transparent system of admissions which includes a highly-transparent entrance examination followed by a multiple-level check of documents before any provisional admission was confirmed as absolute.
The spokesman said that the IT-enabled system for admissions in the KU was foolproof, tamper-proof, and evolves from time to time following the requirements of the university.
He said necessary amendments were incorporated in the online application accordingly.