Provisional admission of few ineligible PG aspirants cancelled 3 months ago: KU

Srinagar: The provisional admission of a few ineligible PG aspirants had been cancelled three months ago and the concerned students were informed about the decision well in time, the University of Kashmir (KU) said Tuesday.

A KU spokesman in a statement issued here said that the notification for PG admission 2021 was floated by the UGC guidelines which mandated that the applicants should have the requisite 24 credits at the UG level in core and generic electives for their eligibility for the PG admissions.