PSAJK rejects new fee rules notified by Govt

“It is unfortunate that the government has increased the number of NoCs to be obtained by schools to get extension in affiliation or registration. Such things are not happenings in other states but only in J&K,” Var said.

He said either the government of India should implement similar rules or laws for private schools in other states or the government of J&K should implement laws of other states like Gujarat and Maharashtra for functioning of private schools in J&K.

“The way we are being asked to obtain NoCs from different department, it is not happening anywhere in the country. The powers given to our fee fixation committee has not been done in any other state,” Var said.

Questioning the government for its step-motherly treatment with private education sector, Var said no stakeholders are taken on board before issuing orders which are aimed to crush the private education sector in J&K.