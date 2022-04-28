PSUs in J&K incurred Rs 1007 crore losses: CAG

Srinagar: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has raised concern over loss-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the CAG report, 25 working PSUs registered an annual turnover of Rs 11,298.17 crore and suffered an aggregate loss of Rs 1,007.93 crore as of December 31, 2020 as per their latest finalised accounts. "There are 10 non-working PSUs, with an investment of Rs 57.57 crore towards share capital (Rs 56.74 crore) and long term loans (Rs 0.83 crore), by the GoJ&K which are non-operational for the last six to 30 years".