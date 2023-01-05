Public grievance redressal camp held at DC Office Pulwama

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary today held an open-air public grievance redressal camp in DC office premises to listen to the public grievances and issues for on-spot redressal.
The Grievance Redressal Camp witnessed large participation of public/ applicants from different areas of the district.During the redressal camp, public delegations and scores of individual applicants projected various issues before the DC.
The DC gave a patient hearing to all the grievances and demands of the public and sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.
During the redressal camp, Choudhary handed over financial assistance to scores of needy people. He also settled scores of issues related to cash compensation under SRO-43, Land disputes, compensation to widows, health/ Illness related cases, issuance of birth certificates, issuance of hearing aids etc.
Further, the DC assured the people of Pulwama/ applicants that all issues and grievances will be looked into on priority for their speedy redressal.During the programme, applicants thanked the Deputy Commissioner for conducting an open air Public Grievance Redressal Camp for the people to take stock of their grievances and issues.
ACR Pulwama, Sub Registrar Pulwama and other officers/ officials were present at the event.