Public grievance redressal camp held at DC Office Pulwama

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary today held an open-air public grievance redressal camp in DC office premises to listen to the public grievances and issues for on-spot redressal.

The Grievance Redressal Camp witnessed large participation of public/ applicants from different areas of the district.During the redressal camp, public delegations and scores of individual applicants projected various issues before the DC.

The DC gave a patient hearing to all the grievances and demands of the public and sought on the spot response from the concerned District Officers present during the Grievance Redressal Camp. He also redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.