Public issues addressed at PCPG meeting in Kulgam

Kulgam: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group meeting (PCPG) at Devsar.

The meeting was chaired by SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal alongwith Addl. SP NHW Qazigund Shabir Ahmad Khan, besides other senior officers of Kulgam Police were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation, Fruit Associations of Devsar and its adjacent areas.

During the interaction, participants raised various issues of public importance including drinking water, traffic jams and especially requested for the counselling of the youth of the areas. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, SSP Kulgam assured that the genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in shortest possible time.