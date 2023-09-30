Public issues addressed at PCPG meeting in Kulgam

Kulgam: In order to bridge the gap between police and public, Police in Kulgam facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group meeting (PCPG) at Devsar.
The meeting was chaired by SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal alongwith Addl. SP NHW Qazigund Shabir Ahmad Khan, besides other senior officers of Kulgam Police were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens including members of Auqaf Committees, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Traders Federation, Fruit Associations of Devsar and its adjacent areas.
During the interaction, participants raised various issues of public importance including drinking water, traffic jams and especially requested for the counselling of the youth of the areas. Referring to the issues highlighted by the participants, SSP Kulgam assured that the genuine issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities for their immediate redressal besides issues related to Police will be resolved in shortest possible time.
The Participants were stressed to co-operate with Police in maintaining law & order in the area & in identifying anti-national elements who always try to disrupt the peaceful environment.
Addressing the gathering, SSP Kulgam said that Kulgam police are making all out efforts in wiping out the curse of drug abuse. He also exhorted the participants to come forward and support the Police in making Kulgam a drugs free district, for which participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to Police and Administration in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of Police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinions freely.
Further SSP Kulgam urged participants to keep strict watch on their wards so that they will not indulge in criminal activities. The meeting concluded with a good note of thanks and appreciation from the public.