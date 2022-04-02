Public Outreach programme held

Baramulla: As a part of public outreach programme, Police in Baramulla facilitated a Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting at Police Station Pattan.
The meeting was chaired by SDPO Pattan Shri Mohammad Nawaz-JKPS besides, DySP Ops Pattan, SHO PS Pattan, Incharge PP Palhallan, Incharge PP Wussan and other officers were also present on the occasion. The meeting was attended by Chairman Municipal Council Pattan, President’s of Traders Federation Pattan, Councillors of Municipal Council Pattan and respectable citizens of the Pattan area.
The main aim of the meeting was to aware participants regarding cyber crime and drug de-addiction. The chairing officer briefed about cyber threats viz identity theft, credit card fraud, data stealing, cyber stalking, etc among the participants. The chairing officer also sought the cooperation of the participants in eradicating the social evils prevailing in the society, particularly menace of drugs.
He also highlighted the role of parents and said that parents have a greater responsibility in social development of a child as they act as the first teachers and guides of their wards.
During the meeting, the participants raised various issues pertaining to Police and civil administration.