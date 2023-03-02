Public restroom facility for women commuters inaugurated in Baramulla

The facility will be first of its kind across north Kashmir. Female commuters in the past were devoid of such facilities and had often shown concern over the lack of such a facility.

“It is a great step towards the women commuters,” said Fahmeeda Begum, a woman commuter from Uri. “Earlier, whenever, a commuter from distant place had to avail such facility they would have to knock at the door of some resident which was extremely inconvenient,” added Fahmeeda.

The president municipal council Baramulla said that the facility will have a woman caretaker and she will ensure that every woman visitor avails the facility without any hurdle.

“I have often seen women commuters from distant places on their arrival at Baramulla facing such difficulty. The aim of such a facility is to ensure women commuters do not face any issue if they desire to breastfeed their child or need a toilet facility. Besides a restroom, changing room and charging of mobile phones, the facility will be equipped with both hot and cold water,” said Tawseef Raina.