PULWAMA DIARY

Newly constructed Inpatient building marred by ‘poor construction’
A newly constructed Inpatient Department (IPD) building at the District Hospital Pulwama (DHP) allegedly provides a glaring example of poor and faulty construction.
The structure sans effective drainage system, which results in frequent water logging.
Due to the construction faults, the ground water rapidly seeps into the building during the rainy season.
"The ground floor remains submerged with the water during the rainy days", said a group of concerned citizens .
They said that a huge sum of money was spent on the construction of the block.
"The structure was completed at a cost around Rs 2816 lakhs s. The government should make the construction agency accountable", they said.
They added that cracks had also appeared on a portion of building from the rear side.
The ground floor of the building housed laundry, pharmacy and the mess. The officials, however, had to shift these facilities after water inundated the floor.
Dr Abdul Gani Dar, Medical Superintendent, DHP told Greater Kashmir that they had taken up the matter with district administration and the proposal for a construction of a drain had been approved.
"We hope it solves the issue", he said.
Dar also said that a team of engineers inspected the building.
"The cracks, the engineers said, were actually space between the columns", he added.
The building was thrown open in 2020.
Battered stretches in Kakpora area irk residents
The roads in Kakapora area of the district present a dismal picture of neglect and authoritative apathy.
Nearly one kilometre stretch in main Kakpora town is in complete disrepair.
Dotted by multiple potholes, the road gives a bad experience to the commuters.
"While driving on the road, I hit a pit and damaged my car", said Mohamamd Amir, a resident of Pulwama.
He said that the cab drivers usually were disinclined to drive on the road.
Another resident said that that the authorities turned a blind eye to the issue.
"During the inclement weather, it becomes difficult for the pedestrian to walk on the road", he said.
The road passes through Marwal and Khradmoh villages. The residents of these villages also said that the condition of the road is much worse in these villages.
"You will experience a bumpy ride at least for two kilometres as soon you enter Khadarmouh village", said Azad Ahmad, who commutes daily along the road.
He said that the dilapidated condition of the road not only caused damage to their vehicles but also increased the travel time.
"The rundown condition of road sometimes cause long and pesky traffic jams", Ahmad said.
Javed Ahmad, Executive Engineer R & B, Pulwama told Greater Kashmir that a proposal had already been submitted in this regard.
"We will take up the macadamisation work as soon as the funds are made available", he said.
Shifting of bus stand impacts business
The shifting of bus stand from Pulwama town is taking a toll on business in the area.
The authorities in 2020 moved the bus stand out of the town to do away with the pesky traffic snarls.
The move, however, impacted the business in the area.
The traders of the area said that the old bus stand was relocated without any consideration for the business community.
They said that due to the relocation of bus stand, the main market witnessed less customer footfall.
Fayaz Ahamd Wani, president Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir for Pulwama district told Greater Kashmir that the business was worst hit by shifting the bus stand .
He said that the authorities not only shifted the bus stand but also established at least four new cab stands at different locations.
"These stands are difficult-to-reach for all the passengers", Wani said.
He said that as the stands were outside the main town, many people avoided to enter the town, which affected the business.
Mohammad Umair, a student from Shopian said that he had to change at least two vehicles before boarding on a Awantipora bound cab.
"I had to spend Rs 20 extra or walk up to 3 km to get on the cab", he said.
Dumping site cause hardships to residents, shopkeepers
An overpowering smell emanating from a dumping site in Dangarpora area of Pulwama town cause immense hardships to the residents and nearby shopkeeper.
A group of residents told Greater Kashmir that heaps of muck lying in the area began taking a toll on their health.
"Respiratory infections and other health issues are common among people living near the site", they said.
They said that many residents had to take antibiotics to fight such infections.
Shuja Sultan, a local resident said that the pedestrians have to hold their nose while passing by the area.
"A rancid smell from the waste pervades the entire area round the clock", he said.
Shuja said that the site attracts canines and they pose a threat to their lives.
A trader from the area said that it had become difficult for them to run their business in the area.
They said that they brought the issue to the notice of authorities many a time but to no avail.
Both the residents and shopkeepers appealed to the authorities to shift the dumping site from the area.
The Executive Officer of the Municipal Council Pulwama could not be reached for the comments