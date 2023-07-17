PULWAMA DIARY

Newly constructed Inpatient building marred by ‘poor construction’

A newly constructed Inpatient Department (IPD) building at the District Hospital Pulwama (DHP) allegedly provides a glaring example of poor and faulty construction.

The structure sans effective drainage system, which results in frequent water logging.

Due to the construction faults, the ground water rapidly seeps into the building during the rainy season.

"The ground floor remains submerged with the water during the rainy days", said a group of concerned citizens .

They said that a huge sum of money was spent on the construction of the block.

"The structure was completed at a cost around Rs 2816 lakhs s. The government should make the construction agency accountable", they said.

They added that cracks had also appeared on a portion of building from the rear side.

The ground floor of the building housed laundry, pharmacy and the mess. The officials, however, had to shift these facilities after water inundated the floor.

Dr Abdul Gani Dar, Medical Superintendent, DHP told Greater Kashmir that they had taken up the matter with district administration and the proposal for a construction of a drain had been approved.

"We hope it solves the issue", he said.

Dar also said that a team of engineers inspected the building.

"The cracks, the engineers said, were actually space between the columns", he added.

The building was thrown open in 2020.