Pulwama gears up for revision of Panchayat electoral rolls

The meeting discussed in detail the preparation for publication of draft Electoral Roll at Polling Station on the prescribed date. The latest and lastly updated Panchayat Electoral Roll will serve as the base for the revised Roll.

The meeting also discussed availability of the recently updated electoral rolls and Panchayat electoral rolls, besides role and responsibilities of EROs, AEROs and PEBOs during the Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision.

The meeting further deliberated upon the schedule of revision, publication of draft roll on website and in the offices of EROs/AEROs/PEBOs (VLWs) for the information of the concerned.