Pulwama gears up for revision of Panchayat electoral rolls

Pulwama: District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for revision of Panchayat Electoral Rolls 2023.
The revision will start from December 21 with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Pulwama, ADC Pulwama, ADC Tral/ Awantipora (ERO), ACR Pulwama (ERO), Deputy District Election Officer, ACD Pulwama, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Pulwama (ERO), District Informatics Officer, all BDOs (ARO’s), including PEBOs and Election officials.
The meeting discussed in detail the preparation for publication of draft Electoral Roll at Polling Station on the prescribed date. The latest and lastly updated Panchayat Electoral Roll will serve as the base for the revised Roll.
The meeting also discussed availability of the recently updated electoral rolls and Panchayat electoral rolls, besides role and responsibilities of EROs, AEROs and PEBOs during the Panchayat Electoral Roll Revision.
The meeting further deliberated upon the schedule of revision, publication of draft roll on website and in the offices of EROs/AEROs/PEBOs (VLWs) for the information of the concerned.