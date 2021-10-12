Pulwama village residents stage protest against water scarcity

Pulwama: The residents of Reshipora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Tuesday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to provide potable water to the residents.
Carrying utensils in their hands, the residents assembled on the road, raised slogans against the authorities and staged a sit-in, blocking the road for an hour.
Accusing the authorities of ignoring their plight, the residents said that they were facing acute water scarcity for the past several months.
“We have been facing acute shortage of drinking water. The taps are dry and authorities don’t bother to provide regular water supply,” the protesters said. “The department sends a water tank here twice a week, which is not enough for us to suffice our daily needs.”
They said that though the village was connected to Renzipora Water Supply Scheme, they hardy get water supply.
“We met all the concerned officers and highlighted our issues several times but nothing was done,” locals said.
Assistant Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE) department Muhammad Imran said, “We provide water to the village by tanker service twice a week. However, we have new scheme Reshipora Ullar that is under NABARD. It will be completed within one month after which the residents will get uninterrupted water supply.”