Pulwama village residents stage protest against water scarcity

Pulwama: The residents of Reshipora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Tuesday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to provide potable water to the residents.

Carrying utensils in their hands, the residents assembled on the road, raised slogans against the authorities and staged a sit-in, blocking the road for an hour.

Accusing the authorities of ignoring their plight, the residents said that they were facing acute water scarcity for the past several months.