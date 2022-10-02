Pulwama’s local cop Javid killed in terror attack in home district

PULWAMA INCIDENT

Two terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at a joint naka party of Police and paramilitary CRPF at Pinglana on Sunday afternoon.

A policeman identified as Javid Ahmad Dar of Wasoora, Pulwama, and a CRPF ASI, Jai Deashmok were injured.

They were rushed to the hospital where Javid succumbed to his injuries.

“Terrorists fired at a joint naka party of CRPF and Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. A policeman was killed and one CRPF man injured. Reinforcement was sent and the area cordoned,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police said that the area in Pulwama was cordoned and reinforcement was sent to aid the security forces in the terror attack.

“At about 3 pm terrorists fired at a joint party of Police and CRPF in Pinglena area of Pulwama in which a policeman Javid Ahmad Dar was killed and a CRPF man injured,” Police said. “The injured was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment. Senior Police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror spot.”

The Police said: “We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices made in the line of duty. We standby the family of the martyr at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel.”

Meanwhile, Police registered a case in this regard under the relevant sections of law.

“Investigation is under progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” Police said.

In the evening, a wreath-laying ceremony for policeman Javaid Ahmad was held at District Police Lines Pulwama.

“To pay honour and respect the policeman Javaid Ahmad of Wasoora Pulwama, who attained martyrdom today in a gruesome terror attack at Pinglena Pulwama, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines, Pulwama,” Police said. “Officers of Police and CAPFs led by IG CRPF M S Bhatia, DIG SKR CKR Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Alok Awasti, SSP Pulwama Ghulam Jeelani Wani, CO 55RR, COs 182 Bn and 183 Bn CRPF and other senior Police officers and officials participated in the ceremony and laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the policeman for his supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”