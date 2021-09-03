Pupil Teacher Ratio to decide Centre’s salary support to teachers

“Teachers will be adequately deployed to ensure that all schools follow the PTR norms,” it reads.

The DSEL has also put a condition on keeping vacancies unfilled in the department saying that the vacancies in the state cadre of teachers should not be more than 10 percent of the total sanctioned posts.

“Qualified counselors may be provided at the secondary and senior secondary level in a phased manner and the services of counselors may be extended to all schools at the cluster level,” the document reads.

“The counselor will visit all schools in a cluster, at least once in every 15 days,” it said. Over the years, the Centre has recruited thousands of general line teachers or subject-specific teachers in the School Education Department to enhance the learning outcomes of the students.

The DSEL has decided that the central share for the salary under the Samagra scheme for teachers' salaries for the posts sanctioned by the Centre under the erstwhile schemes of SSA and RMSA would be restricted as per the prevalent fund sharing pattern based on the financial norms. “Support for salary of teachers will be provided to the states as a lump sum grant,” it said.